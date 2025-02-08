St. George outdoor program faces uncertain future amid diversity funding freeze

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A group funded by the National Park Service to help get underrepresented students into public lands and public spaces says they’re concerned for their existence.

The Outdoor Leadership Academy in St. George takes Utah Tech students on outdoor adventures in places like Zion, Bryce, Arches and other natural wonders.

Glory Eyere, a former student, credits the program with introducing her to the great outdoors of Southern Utah, which ultimately led her to a career in the natural sciences.

"For a while, the path I was on, I didn't know what was available to me was in natural sciences. I ended up sticking with biological sciences. I do research with a defense company in Murray," Eyere said.

Mikey Nelson, an instructor with the Outdoor Leadership Academy, has taken students on adventures through places like Zion and Bryce National Parks.

"One time we did a hike up to Emerald Pools. Like you see it in their face, you know that they're just like, oh my gosh, wow, like this is beautiful," Nelson said.

However, a state bill passed in January froze funding for diversity and equity programs at universities unless they have federal funding.

Erin O'Brien, who founded the program, says it is part of federal freezes undertaken in the last month for diversity programs.

"We were told that if we continue to spend any money, that it was at our own risk and that there was no guarantee of being reimbursed for those expenses," O'Brien said.

Eyere believes the resistance to diversity and inclusion programs is curious, as they are meant to share opportunities, not take them away.

"I think the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion has been a hot-button issue mainly because some people perceive it is taking away access or availability to them when I think it is just about kind of sharing what is available so that everyone can experience it," Eyere said.