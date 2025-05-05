Suspect wounded, arrested after police shooting near Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in custody after allegedly crashing into a law enforcement patrol vehicle Saturday night near the west end of Lake Powell.

The National Park Service said the incident began after the Kane County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a "potentially dangerous suspect." Then around 8 p.m., NPS rangers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 near the turnoff to Lone Rock Beach Campground in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (which encompasses Lake Powell).

When the rangers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect reportedly drove into the patrol vehicle. Rangers fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Page, Arizona, for treatment, then was released with non-critical injuries and taken into police custody.

Officials said none of the rangers were seriously injured.

The incident is now under investigation by the NPS, the Kane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

In a news release about the incident on Sunday, the NPS assured the public that there is no active threat.