Suspects in Iron County teen murder make first court appearance

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The men charged in the drive-by-shooting death of a 17-year-old Iron County girl over the weekend made their first appearance in court Tuesday.

Ethan Galloway, who allegedly shot 12 times into KayLee Dutton's pickup truck outside Enoch, appeared virtually along with three other defendants in the Cedar City courtroom from the Iron County Jail.

All four suspects were arrested Sunday following a brief investigation.

Galloway stood stoically as he acknowledged Judge Meb Anderson to the charges against him, including the murder of Dutton.

Michael Hess Wetucki, who deputies say was the driver of the vehicle that chased down the pickup truck, was also charged with murder.

Two accomplices, Aldric Felipe and Mathew Sorber-Petrie, were not at the scene of the actual shooting, but face other charges, including Sorber-Petrie, who is believed to have supplied the .223 caliber rifle used to fire at Dutton and her friend.

Petrie had the most to say to Judge Anderson during the hearing.

“Am I saying your name right?” Anderson asked, sounding out the name phonetically as so-BER pet-REE.

“Yes,” Sorber-Petrie said. “You’re one of the few who got it on the first try. Thank you.”

All four men received court-appointed attorneys and were ordered to remain in jail without bail until they are scheduled for an in-person bail hearing on Feb. 4.

FOX 13 News spoke briefly with Galloway’s mother, who lives in Southern California. She said she was aware of the charges against her son but had no further comment.

Iron County prosecutor Trajan Evans also said he couldn’t say much about the pending case but shared that there is a continuing investigation as to whether the surviving passenger with Dutton was shot or hit by shrapnel in the knee.