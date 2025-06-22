Tiny town of Pinto evacuated as southern Utah wildfire spreads

PINTO, Utah — The tiny community of Pinto, located about 14 miles north of Pine Valley, is now under evacuation orders as the Forsyth Fire continues to spread.

Residents with trucks and trailers were seen leaving the remote settlement, which is only accessible by dirt road and difficult to find on maps. Some evacuees were transporting farm animals from the area's numerous agricultural properties.

#ForsythFire update: Extreme Fire behavior and gusty erratic winds have pushed the fire east and north of Pine Valley. The fire has pushed over a mile north and up over the next ridge, north of Pine Valley. Pinto and Grass Valley communities are advised to evacuate pic.twitter.com/mj8332qjpo — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 22, 2025

Others were arriving to help friends and neighbors evacuate their belongings and livestock.

"I came up to get my friend's camp trailer and maybe drive a side-by-side down to Newcastle just to make sure it was out of the fire if it came down this way," Jamie Gardner said.

Pinto sits about eight miles east of the Mountain Meadows Massacre historical site and straddles the line between Washington and Iron Counties. Officials are concerned the growing Forsyth Fire could soon extend across both counties.

As evacuations continued, Gardner expressed hope for containment.

"Hopefully it stops soon," she said.