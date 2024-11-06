'Tis the season! Utah resort to welcome skiers, snowboarders in first opening of season

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — The Beehive State's unofficial "fifth season" is set to begin this week with skiers and snowboarders getting their first real runs in on the mountains of southern Utah.

Brian Head Resort announced it will open its 2024-25 season on Friday at 10 a.m., the first resort in the state to open its gates this year. The opening comes after much of Utah experienced a wintry blast of snow and cold weather this week.

The resort said Friday will be its second-earliest opening day in its 60-year history, falling just four days behind 2022.

Along with opening multiple trails, Brian Head will also be offering lessons and equipment rentals, but warned that snow coverage is still minimal.

The resort's opening comes two weeks before Alta and Park City are scheduled to be the next to open on Nov. 22.