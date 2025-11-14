Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Hurricane child suffers possible head injury after struck by school bus

Generic School Bus.jpg
Associated Press
Generic School Bus.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HURRICANE, Utah — An 11-year-old Hurricane student is in stable condition with a possible head injury after being struck by a school bus on Friday.

The Hurricane City Police Department said the Hurricane Intermediate School student was running across the road in the area of 700 West and 1000 South at approximately 11:30 a.m. when they were hit by a Washington County School District bus.

First responders were able to provide care on the scene and then transported the child to the hospital with a possible head injury.

The bus that hit the student had other children on board, but no one else was injured during the incident.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere