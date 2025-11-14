Hurricane child suffers possible head injury after struck by school bus

HURRICANE, Utah — An 11-year-old Hurricane student is in stable condition with a possible head injury after being struck by a school bus on Friday.

The Hurricane City Police Department said the Hurricane Intermediate School student was running across the road in the area of 700 West and 1000 South at approximately 11:30 a.m. when they were hit by a Washington County School District bus.

First responders were able to provide care on the scene and then transported the child to the hospital with a possible head injury.

The bus that hit the student had other children on board, but no one else was injured during the incident.

The accident is currently under investigation.