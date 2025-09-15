Unwanted spotlight shines on southern Utah communities after suspect's arrest

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As soon as it was revealed that the suspect in the death of Charlie Kirk grew up in Washington City, a glaring spotlight was focused directly on southern Utah. Days later, those in the communities surrounding the homes at the center of the investigation want the world to know they are more than just a place where the suspect grew up.

"It's kind of like the last place you think that what it came out of, St. George and Washington. But it just goes to show that the adversary is working really hard because he knows that there's a lot of good happening in the world, along with the wicked," said Washington City resident Jesse Wilkinson.

Over 300 residents from surrounding neighborhoods showed up Sunday for a community vigil.

"This is the community coming out and just showing that we are good people," said Santa Clara resident Haylee Caplin. "We want the best for everyone regardless of what they believe."

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, lived in a St. George apartment but grew up in Washington City with his family. Authorities said Robinson was identified and turned in to law enforcement with the help of his own family.

Since the arrest, people have been leaving flowers on the porch of Robinson's parents' home.

"I think that any community that's worth their salt would rally around a family that had this tragedy happen to them. And that's what we're going to do," said Washington City Council member Kurt Ivie. "They're good people. I've had a lot of people reach out and tell me what a great family they are. A family of faith."

At Sunday's vigil, Washington City Legislative Director Jordan Hess shared how the town could be a model for the nation in turning down the political violence temperature.

"So members of our community, we're at a crossroads. We can double down on our division, our demonization and distrust. Or will we step back, breathe deeply, and choose to build bridges over the rubble?" Hess asked. "This moment demands courage."