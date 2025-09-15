Utah community holds peace vigil after hometown resident charged in Charlie Kirk assassination

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — More than 300 people came together Sunday night in Washington City for a vigil calling for peace and unity following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The gathering took place in the hometown of the suspected gunman, Tyler Robinson.

The vigil at Veterans Park was organized to send a message of peace for the families of both Kirk and Robinson, as well as the broader nation grappling with the aftermath of the incident.

"It's shocking. We know that this is such a safe, great community, but it can happen anywhere, unfortunately," said Haylee Caplin, a Santa Clara resident who had planned to attend Kirk's rally in Orem but decided against it after having a "bad feeling."

"People have difficulties and demons, and so it's sad to hear," Caplin said. "But we know that there are also just so many good people here in our community, and we do pray for his family as they're going through this difficult time."

Washington City legislative director Jordan Hess, who organized the event, described the moment as a crossroads where the community could either "double down on division and demonization, or step back and choose to build bridges."

The vigil emphasized healing and community support as residents processed the shocking news that someone from their close-knit community was allegedly involved in such a serious crime.