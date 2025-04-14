Utah is home to top 3 hiking trails in US, study shows

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Utahns know they don't have to go very far to find the best hiking in the entire country, now we have the rankings to back it up.

In a new study from EDGE Fall Protection showcasing the Top 10 hiking trails in the U.S., Utah claimed a clean sweep of the top three spots. The methodology used to determine the rankings was based upon review ratings and AllTrails popularity scores.

Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park received a perfect score of 100 to take the No. 1 ranking. Anyone who has reached the top after the taxing 4-plus mile hike has been treated to incredible views and an experience unlike any other.

Word of mouth (and awe-inspiring photos) led the National Park Service to make Angels Landing Trail available through permit only to decrease the number of people on the trail.

No. 2 on this list should be no surprise as it's practically the symbol of Utah.

Delicate Arch Trail inside Arches National Park received a final score of 96.02, although its AllTrails popularity score hit 99,9970.

Rounding out the Utah top 3 is the Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail inside Bryce Canyon National Park, which achieved a 100.0000 popularity score but earned less total reviews than the others on the list, which led to its position.

Top 10 hiking trails in the U.S. :

