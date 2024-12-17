Utah students aim to compete in National Civics Bee worth $100,000

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Do you know the function of the Twelfth Amendment? How about what James Madison said in Federalist No. 10? If any Utah students know the answers, it could be worth $100,000 as St. George is spearheading an effort to get a Utah entry into the National Civics Bee.

"Interestingly enough, we've partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and this is a Civics Bee that's being put on for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders," explained Shawn Christiansen, who heads the St. George Chamber of Commerce

The competition is for civics what the National Spelling Bee, sponsored by FOX 13's parent, the E. W. Scripps Company, is for language. Until now, there has never been a Utah entry in the three years of the National Civics Bee.

In a partnership with United We Pledge, which aims to build patriotism in youth, St. George and Washington County were the first to sign on to create Utah’s first-ever entry.

"We believe and we have found that educated citizens drive the economy," Christiansen said. "People who are interested in their community, interested in giving back to their community,

The questions on the Civics Bee range from the easy, such as asking the name for the first ten amendments of the U.S. Constitution. To the hard, like which amendment abolished poll taxes?

Students enter through their local chambers of commerce and start off with an essay.

"So the essay that the children work on is, what can you do to make a difference in your community?" explained Christiansen. "Judges are going to make a determination of the top 20 essays that they feel were the best put together. and then those 20 individuals will be invited to a live competition where they'll be actually answering civics questions."

The top three in the local Utah competition will win a $100 to $500 scholarship and compete in a state Civics Bee. The winner of the state competition will advance to nationals where they can win up to $100,000 in 529 college education funding.