Utah Tech students will do your yardwork, other tasks… for free

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Want to get your yardwork done? How about that yard improvement you haven't been able to get to?

Down south, Utah Tech students say they're willing to do that for free... for at least one day.

The school's student service association is taking requests for outdoor services at no charge as part of "Blazers Give Back" on March 1. The range of services available includes gardening, yard work, painting, and even washing windows.

Utah Tech junior Carson Warner, who participated in the event last year, shared one of his most meaningful experiences. He helped an elderly resident who had the materials but lacked the ability to complete a significant project.

"We built a fence,” Warner explained. “Service is huge. Service helps the world go around, in my opinion."

But why do it for free?

Bailey Booth leads the service branch of the student service association and explained how giving back links the students with the community.

"It's hard as a college student to engage with the community members because, especially kind of with the difference in age as we have like an older population, it's not exactly the easiest to cross paths," she said.

St. George residents have until Saturday to submit requests through this online form.

Before the event, students will visit the residents to determine if they can help. It's important to note that residents must have the necessary materials for the work on hand.