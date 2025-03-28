Utah Tech University officials weigh in on fluoride debate

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As the debate over fluoride in public water continues, dental students at Utah Tech University are sharing their perspectives on the issue.

Allison Newman, a senior in the dental hygiene program, says the job can be very satisfying, comparing watching the change in her patients’ mouths to the “Dr. Pimple Popper” videos.

"There's definitely an element of it where you have a patient case come in and they have a lot of calculus or build up, and being able to take the before and after pictures is really satisfying from a clinical standpoint," she explains.

Kali Hunt, an assistant professor in the dental hygiene program, says she is pro-fluoride.

"Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral, so it occurs naturally in our environments. It's in apples," she says.

Hunt argues that unless people are using ultra-filtered water or avoiding foods with natural fluoride, they are likely getting some fluoride in their daily lives.

The new legislation banning fluoride in public water was sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius, who said it was about not forcing a choice onto the public.

"When you put it in the water, your dosage is completely dependent on how much you drink. And proper dosing makes it the most effective. So anyone who wants it can have it. Anyone who doesn't, doesn't have to. And I think that's a benefit for everyone."

The new legislation isn’t an issue in southern Utah, where no jurisdiction has added fluoride to drinking water.

Senior dental hygiene student Kasside Port has seen the lack of local fluoridated water have an effect on both the young and elderly. "Just as we focused on kids, it's so important for adults as well. Many of these older geriatric patients that are taking these medications, it's causing what's called xerostomia, which is dry mouth, and one of the main things that helps that decay to begin."

Newman agrees that fluoride shouldn't be forced on people, but she points to her own family's experience as evidence of its benefits.

"The ones that grew up in Florida, fluoridated areas have much better oral health care versus the ones that didn't, regardless of whether they're taking care of their teeth."