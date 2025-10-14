Volunteers, restoration crews clean up small town in southern Utah after major flooding

NEW HARMONY, Utah — A small southern Utah town is rallying together after flash flooding devastated homes and property when the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla dumped five inches of rain in a single night.

New Harmony, a community of just 236 residents, received around 10 inches of rain total for the entire year up until last Thursday. On Friday night, the National Weather Service said the town was hit with five inches as Hurricane Priscilla's remnants moved through southern Utah.

The flooding caught many residents off guard, including Trenton Wailehua, a Pine Valley homeowner whose garage flooded with two feet of water.

"It was dark, rain was coming down, and we didn't realize where we're standing was getting flooded until it was too late," Wailehua said. "We had a Tesla in the garage that was two feet underwater. It's stuck in there right now."

Despite the damage to his own property, Wailehua found himself helping neighbors in need. When someone was looking for a generator, he offered his own flood-damaged unit.

"I have one in my garage, but it was two feet underwater, but never been used. If you guys can fix it, take it, give it to whoever needs it," Wailehua said.

The community response has been overwhelming. Cars lined the streets as volunteers arrived to help with cleanup efforts.

"That night, there were already people driving around, checking to see if we need help," Wailehua said.

Thomas Byrd and Wayne Elwood, both with Cedar City water restoration service Service King, were among those who responded Friday night.

"One of the great things about being in our field of work, but also being in this position and living in such a small town, is the community that pulls together when a natural disaster like this happens," Byrd said.

"The community members just go well beyond anything I've ever seen in my whole life. It's just so wonderful to be a part of this community," said Elwood, a New Harmony resident himself.

New Harmony Fire Chief Jim Banks said the damage was extensive across the small town.

"This particular house over here has a 9-foot basement and it was completely full of water," Banks said. "We've got a tremendous number of people who have had driveways washed away, landscaping washed away."

The town's fiber internet lines were severed but have since been restored.

Despite the flooding, New Harmony's annual Apple Festival went on as scheduled Saturday. Banks said the fire department's main fundraiser had to continue.

"We had to relocate the vendors to the street because of the water that we had in the park — we didn't want to take it damaging the grass. But even then, people still showed up," Banks said. "We just kind of roll with the punches, and you know, small town spirit — you just make it happen."

New Harmony sits on the other side of Pine Valley Mountain from Pine Valley, which was scarred by the Forsyth Fire this summer. Pine Valley Fire Chief Robert Hardy said one home there had basement flooding, but no other homes sustained more than minor damage. However, a nearby campground that briefly reopened last week will remain closed for at least the rest of the year due to new damage.

Wailehua said he had homeowner's insurance but not flood insurance. Still, the community support has been overwhelming.

"Things can be replaceable, but it's a tough one, it's a tough pill to swallow," Wailehua said. "But having the community come and just open hands, not even asked ... grab a pair of gloves and start coming and grabbing, seeing where they can help."

When asked about seeing the line of cars full of volunteers, Wailehua was momentarily speechless before saying, "It is much appreciated."

Heavy rain returned to the area Monday afternoon, though not close to Friday night's downpour.

