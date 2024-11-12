Washington City students learn meaning of Veterans Day by honoring parents, others

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The fourth and fifth at Washington City’s Coral Canyon Elementary celebrated Veterans Day by inviting local military vets and their families as a show of thanks for their service.

"Veterans Day means to me to recognize the people who helped fight for our country and help to keep us free and to protect us," said fifth-grader Averie Twitchell. "So I want to thank them."

Averie had a great reason to give thanks to veterans as her father is one.

"It had me choked up pretty good," Averie's dad, Marlo, admitted.

Singing patriotic songs and sharing stories about family members who have served, the younger generation took an hour out of their day to salute those of the greatest generation and later.

Fifth-grader Rayne Keith was there for her father, a Gulf War veteran, as well as her older sister, Shelby, who just joined the U.S. Air Force.

"If she's watching this, I do love her with all my heart," said Rayne of her sister.

Vietnam War veteran Rod Perry was a guest of honor as his daughter, Julie Smith, is the school's principal.

"We actually have people on staff who are veterans, so it was neat to honor them today," shared Smith. "And everybody has somebody in their life who has sacrificed, and so it's a great opportunity to say thank you."

"I've never been to one of these. I've been out for over 10 years, so it was a new experience," said retired Army Sgt. Brandon C. Pricer, who is a father of a student.

Pricer did two tours of Iraq, an experience that will never leave him.

"No, it's always there," he said. "You might not see it, but it's always there, tucked away. We have our good days, we have our bad days."

But for one day, Pricer could at least take in some appreciation, including that of his son, Jaxson.

From one generation to the next, lessons were learned about what Veterans Day really means.