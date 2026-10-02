West Valley Library to close in December ahead of demolition, rebuild

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley Library will permanently close Dec. 19 before the building is demolished and rebuilt.

The library, which opened in 1969, will be rebuilt on the same site. County leaders said the current building no longer has enough space to meet the needs of West Valley City.

The new library is expected to be more than twice the size of the current building. The plans also include a shared arts space with Ballet West Academy and a black-box theater.

The new library is expected to open in early 2029.

Andrew Stucki has been checking out books at the library since 1999. Although he now lives in South Salt Lake, he said he still returns to the West Valley Library because it feels familiar.

“I always feel safe here,” Stucki said. “They’re helpful. People know me and they're patient with me."

Barre and books? Unusual partnership leads to West Valley library branch receiving major upgrade:

Unusual partnership leads to West Valley library branch receiving major upgrade

For Stucki, the library has been more than a place to check out books.

“This is where I’ve gone to learn, use the computers to find jobs,” Stucki said. “This place is like a second home."

The closure means people who depend on the building will need to use another library while construction is underway.

Jonathan Williams said he often brings his TV to the library to play video games because it gives him a place to decompress outside his home, where he lives with roommates.

“I live in a small place so it’s nice to come here and feel safe, knowing no one will bother me and I can just relax,” Williams said. “It's unfortunate, but we'll cope.

Salt Lake County officials will host a farewell celebration for the current library on Dec. 12. from 3 to 5 p.m.

Stucki said he'll miss the building, but he is looking forward to what will replace it.

“Change is good and I’m excited for a brand new library," he said.

