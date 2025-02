SANTA CLARA, Utah — An 83-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Santa Clara on Friday evening, police said.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department said the unidentified woman was attempting to cross at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive when she was hit just before 7 p.m.

The woman was transported to a St. George hospital where she later died.

Police reported the driver that hit the woman remained on the scene and cooperates with the investigation.