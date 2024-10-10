Women jump to new heights in first-ever Red Bull Rampage competition

VIRGIN, Utah — The rampage is on in southern Utah as the women took the stage for the first time in the Red Bull Rampage, an event considered the pinnacle in the sport of freestyle mountain biking.

Competing in the rugged terrain in the canyons between Hurricane and Zion National Park, this year's competition was truly special.

"I'm super excited because it's like the first time women are competing and I'm super pumped," said fan Calie Pifko.

Pifko and her family came from Los Angeles to see history made.

"It's crazy," she said. "I feel like if I ever did do it, I feel like these girls would motivate me."

The Rampage has been held since 2001, but this was the year women leaped through the glass ceiling.

First down the hill was New Zealand’s Robin Goomes who was asked what it meant to inspire girls like Callie.

"I just spoke to a young girl and asked her that same question. She was like, do you think you'll ride here one day? And she was like, yeah, for sure," said Goomes.

Scout Buell was also watching and had one thing in mind.

"I really want to take a picture with them and give them a high five, and ask for their autographs," she said.

For a first-time event, the Rampage went like a dream.

"It actually made me laugh," admitted Goomes. "I was like, it's like being in a movie."

With a Hollywood ending for Robin, she took the title and infamy as the first woman to ever win the Red Bull Rampage.

And Buell got her wish, getting an autograph from the winner.