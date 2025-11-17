Speed Skating World Cup brings global talent — and a record — to Utah Olympic Oval

KEARNS, Utah — The world's fastest skaters returned to Kearns over the weekend as the ISU Speed Skating World Cup made its only U.S. stop before the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games: the Utah Olympic Oval.

This year's competition brought athletes from 34 countries competing for their spots in the upcoming games, creating an electric atmosphere for spectators like Don Lehman, who flew in from Chicago to support his grandson.

"It's lovely. It's a great experience, I'm tellin' ya!" Lehman told FOX13 News on Sunday.

Lehman came to cheer on the U.S. men's team pursuit trio that includes Casey Dawson, Ethan Cepuran, and his grandson, Emery Lehman.

Lehman witnessed his grandson and the team break the world record by a full second, winning the event in three minutes and 32.49 seconds.

Last January, the men's pursuit team clocked at 3:33:66.

The ISU Speed Skating World Cup is a series of speed skating competitions, held annually since 1984. The competitions, held during the winter season, offer athletes the chance to earn a spot in the 2026 Olympics.

Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission, said in a statement: "Hosting the ISU Speed Skating World Cup underscores our ongoing commitment to Utah's Olympic legacy and provides a world-class venue for athletes on their road to Milano Cortina 2026."

It was a big moment for winter sports, and for families like the Lehmans — a memory they won't forget.

"God bless everybody that was involved in this, especially my grandson in the USA!" Don Lehman said.