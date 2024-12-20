Spiral Jetty added to National Register of Historic Places

CORRINE, Utah — Sitting along the shore of the Great Salt Lake, one of Utah's most unique artworks has joined an esteemed list that will garner it national recognition.

The Spiral Jetty has been added to the National Registry of Historic Places, joining other locations around the country that are considered to be worthy of preservation.

Created in 1970 by sculptor Robert Smithson near Rozel Point on the northeast side of the lake, the Spiral Jetty is made of basalt rock and mud. The 1,500-foot coil can only be seen when the water at the lake recedes.

Visitors can walk out onto the lake bed and get an up close look at the artwork but are asked to not "leave no trace" at the site and give it the respect it deserves.

The Spiral Jetty is owned by the Dia Art Foundation, which holds a lease from the state.