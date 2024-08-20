St. George woman, 3 children missing, considered endangered

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a St. George woman and three young children who are believed to be in danger.

Police say Brittney Etta Deal, 27, and the children, ages two through nine years old, are believed to be with a man identified as David Gene Remley.

St. George Police Department

According to the advisory, the children were last seen Monday at 5:15 p.m when they were picked up from daycare by Remley in a white 2015 GMC Terrain (Utah license: 5AF687). It's not known if Deal was inside the vehicle at the time the children were picked up.

An active protective order between Remley and Deal and the children is currently in place due to a recent family fight.

St. George Police Department

Deal has bleach blonde hair with blue eyes, with a piercing on her right cheek and a tattoo of mountains and arrowheads on her left arm, with a tattoo of flowers on her right thigh.

Deal has been described as a mother in the advisory, although it is not known if she is the parent for all three children.

Remley, 36, is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, with a black star tattoo on his upper left arm.

St. George Police Department

The children are Quentin Michael Kelly (5 years old), Braylee Michelle Kelly (9 years old) and Braxton King Haley (2 years old).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the group is urged to call St. George police.