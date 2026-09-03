Bat discovery forces evacuation of St. George elementary school

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Halloween celebrations came a bit early, even for Utah, at a St. George elementary school on Friday morning.

Little Valley Elementary School was evacuated, and students were sent home for the day after bats were discovered inside the school building.

The first report of bats was made to the Washington County School District at around 11 a.m., with students and staff being told to stay in their classrooms and offices until the situation could be handled.

The bats were eventually contained to two rooms, with one escaping and being captured by an officer with the St. George Police Department. The call was made to evacuate the school as a precautionary measure, with students scheduled to return to class Friday.

It's not known whether the bats discovered inside the school were tested for rabies.