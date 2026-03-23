Former BYU receiver Parking Kingston has ankle monitor removed in rape case

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston appeared briefly in a St. George courtroom Monday for a scheduled hearing in his rape case.

During the hearing, which lasted about a minute, the judge agreed to move the hearing to April 2, as well as allow Kingston to have an ankle monitor removed.

Kingston was arrested after a woman claimed the former BYU star sexually assaulted her in February 2025.

It's alleged that Kingston went to the woman's home to watch a movie. The victim alleged that before the evening, the two had communicated online, including conversations in which she told Kingston multiple times that she did not want to have sex.

While Kingston was at the victim's home, the two began to engage in some sexual activity, but not intercourse. The victim said she left the room to get ready for bed when Kingston fell asleep, but when she returned, he allegedly attempted to resume sexual activity, and despite the woman's pleas to stop, he refused to listen and raped her.