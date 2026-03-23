Sheriff's office looking for suspects who vandalized petroglyph site near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a petroglyph site in southeastern Utah.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that a rock wall containing ancient drawings in the Tusher Tunnel area was vandalized. The area is just northwest of Moab.

"It appears a Baja race team may have defaced the site by advertising contact information directly on the rock wall," the sheriff's office wrote. "This type of damage to cultural and historical resources is taken seriously and is under investigation."

Some of the vandalism includes etchings of "646," "Baja Toys," and "ATV."

The GCSO is asking the public to contact them at 435-259-8115 if they have information about the suspect(s).