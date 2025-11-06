Mia Bailey pleads guilty to killing parents in Washington City

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Mia Bailey, the woman accused of killing her parents inside their Washington City home in June 2024, pleaded guilty after her defense reached a plea deal on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Bailey pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault, as well as being mentally ill.

Following the shooting, Bailey had been charged with 11 felony counts for the June 18, 2024 incident in which she went to her parents' home and shot Joseph and Gail Bailey. Bailey's brother and his wife were also targeted, but were able to escape the home.

Bailey was the subject of an extended manhunt before being arrested in a St. George field the day after the shooting. As she was being taken into custody, Bailey said she had no remorse for killing her parents, adding, "I would do it again. I hate them."

A sentencing hearing for Bailey has been scheduled for Dec. 19. The Washington County Attorney's Office had previously said it would not seek the death penalty in the case.

