Multiple St. George schools on lockdown following bomb threat

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple schools in St. George are on lockdown following an alleged bomb threat being called into a local high school.

According to the St. George Police Department, they are investigating the threat to Desert Hills High School. The high school, middle school, and Bloominton Hills Elementary, preschool, and seminary buildings are also on lockdown.

Lockdown for a school means that students and staff are carrying on as normal but nobody is able to enter or leave the building.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to officials to learn more.