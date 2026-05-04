St. George man arrested after allegedly shooting gun inside apartment while high

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in St. George after police say he shot a gun multiple times inside his apartment while allegedly high on mushrooms.

Michael Sean Thomas was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and improper discharge of a dangerous weapon, among others.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 1:00 a.m., officers were at a traffic stop when a woman approached them. She stated that her boyfriend, Thomas, was in his home, high on mushrooms, and with a gun.

Police added that the woman stated that Thomas was making claims about not being able to die.

Officers responded to the home and found Thomas out on the street with his hands in the air. Police talked to Thomas, who allegedly kept trying to re-enter his home to grab his gun.

Thomas allegedly told officers that he wanted to build trust with them and show them he knew how to use the gun.

Police attempted to place Thomas in handcuffs, but he allegedly threw a punch at an officer and had to be tased.

Following his arrest, Thomas allegedly claimed to be an Archangel and made comments about how many drugs he had ingested.

A warrant was executed on the home, and during the search, officers found four spent 10mm rounds in the home and four bullet holes.