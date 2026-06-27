Multiple homes on fire in St. George neighborhood

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple structures in St. George are on fire, including homes, with the public being told to stay away from the area.

The St. George Police Department said Saturday afternoon that at least five structures are currently on fire from 1530 to 1575 along North Dixie Drive.

It's not known what started the fires and how it spread to multiple houses, although windy conditions are likely to have played a factor.

Police asked people to "be smart with fireworks and cigarettes" when conditions are as dry as they currently are across Utah.

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