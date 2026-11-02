Surf's up, Utah! Surfers hit raging Virgin River in St. George to hang ten

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Understandably, not everyone is stoked about the constant downpours that have caused widespread flooding damage across southern Utah over the last week.

But as the Virgin River raged early Monday, a couple of surfers in St. George were amped to dive in and hang ten in the most unlikely of places.

Utah is known for a lot of things, but the slogan is usually Ski Utah, not surf it.

Drone video shows homes, businesses damaged in Bluff flooding:

Drone video shows homes, businesses damaged in Bluff flooding

The video shared by Dave MacArthur shows the group surfing the mud-filled river, fueled by recent storms that forced multiple evacuations in parts of nearby San Juan County and road closures across the area.

Of course, considering the unpredictable dangers connected with anything to do with Mother Nature, we'd advise just watching and not jumping in.