State health officials warn Utahns to protect themselves against measles ahead of possible outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after the first death connected to a measles outbreak in Texas was reported, health officials in Utah are urging residents to protect themselves and their families against the disease.

The school-aged child who was not vaccinated was the first to die of measles in the U.S. since 2015. Over 120 cases of measles were reported in Texas this week, more than double the previous week.

In a message Friday, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services said everyone should talk to a healthcare provider to protect themselves from measles, adding that the MMR vaccine is 97% effective when two doses are given.

"It is very rare for someone to get measles if they are vaccinated," the department shared.

The Salt Lake County Health Department warned that measles is one of the world's most contagious viruses. It spreads easily from person to person, although symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear.

According to health officials, 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who come into contact with the virus will get sick if they are not protected.

“Ensuring now that you and your loved ones are adequately protected will help prevent serious illness in our community if this current multistate measles outbreak spreads to Utah,” said Dorothy Adams, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Measles vaccine recommendations :

