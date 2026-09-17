Father-to-be identified as pedestrian killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — An expectant father has been identified as the pedestrian killed in an overnight hit-and-run incident earlier this week in downtown Salt Lake City.

Twenty-year-old Ottoniel Morales was struck Wednesday by a garbage truck near 400 South and Main Street. The truck's driver left the scene immediately after the incident, but has since been identified and is now cooperating with police.

Morales was married and expecting a child.

White Horse Spirits & Kitchen, where Morales worked, closed Wednesday after learning of his death.

"We will be closed [Wednesday] as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our team members. We appreciate your kindness and understanding during this time," the restaurant posted on social media.

The past 12 months have been difficult for White Horse. In August 2025, the restaurant, along with several other businesses, was destroyed in a fire along Main Street. After four months of rebuilding, White Horse reopened in January, only to face a new tragedy with Morales' death.

The restaurant shared that it will donate 100% of Friday evening's sales to support Morales' family.

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