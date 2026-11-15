UHP troopers injured attempting to stop alleged DUI driver in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah — Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers were injured early Sunday while attempting to stop an alleged drunk driver in Summit County.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on the US-40 ramp to westbound Interstate 15, which had been closed during an investigation of a previous accident.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Suburu drove through traffic cones that had closed the road, and passed marked emergency vehicles with their emergency lights flashing.

The troopers, who were together in the same vehicle, were alerted to the Suburu headed to the first crash scene. The trooper behind the wheel of the UHP vehicle steered their car into the path of the Suburu to stop it from continuing onto the accident site.

The Suburu struck the UHP car on the passenger side, injuring the troopers, who were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, the Summit County Sheriff's Office took the Suburu driver into custody for DUI.

The Department of Public Safety said both troopers were later released from the hospital and able to return home.

"The trooper’s quick, selfless decision to put his patrol car in the Subaru’s path prevented further injuries and potentially the loss of life among the emergency personnel working at the initial crash scene," the department wrote.