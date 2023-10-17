Superstar Post Malone says he's ditching Utah and moving on

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's most famous current resident is packing his things and leaving the Beehive State.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone made his big announcement Tuesday during an interview on the Howard Stern Show.

When talking about his multi-acre compound in the Salt Lake area, the chart-topping superstar told Stern that he wants "a little bit more" space for his rest and relaxation.

"We're going to expand the Jam Zone a little bit, I guess," he said.

When Stern asked whether he was simply going to buy more property around his current home, Posty dropped the bad news.

"We're going to go to another state," he said. "We have a plan for another state, and we have a plan for a bunker with a bowling alley and a car port and a swimming pool in it."

"I'm so excited. I'm so excited about it."

While divulging his plans to pack up and move out of Utah, the singer kept a zipped lip about where he was headed, only hinting it involved another pop superstar.

"That's a secret," he said. "That's where me and Taylor Swift hung out."

Post moved to the Salt Lake area from Los Angeles a few years ago and has been a big supporter of Utah ever since. Earlier this year, he helped redesign and open a unique "Posty's Way" Raising Cane's location in Midvale.

Earlier this month, Post donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a program that honors Utah veterans.