Suspect arrested after missing West Wendover man found dead

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Just over a month after he was last seen alive, police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a man from West Wendover.

Salvador Cornejo Pedraza went missing on June 20 after leaving his residence in West Wendover, Nevada. His family said he left his wallet at home and did not report to work that weekend.

Investigators learned that his vehicle passed through the Echo Port of Entry on I-80 near the Wyoming border on June 21. Then on June 22, his vehicle was found abandoned at Leppy Pass area near the Salt Flats.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office reported on July 17 that Pedraza's body had been found, and investigators "quickly determined" that it was a homicide.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office arrested Geoffry Goldsborough in connection with Pedraza's murder. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

No further details about the case, such as a connection between the two men, were immediately available.