Syrian family in Utah relieved yet anxious about rebellion

SALT LAKE CITY — Syria’s government collapsed after rebels overthrew its capital on Sunday and declared the country to be free.

Nour Abdul Bari, 50, and his son Sam, 23, shared a meal at one of their favorite cafes in Salt Lake City to talk about what’s been going on back home.

“It’s a little chaotic, it’s a big mixture of feelings, happiness, being worried. And at the same time, excitement for what the future holds for us,” Sam said.

Nour Bari and his family fled Syria in 2011, just six months after the civil war began. After a four-year journey that brought them to Libya and Egypt, they moved to Utah. That was 2015.

Sam and his family are relieved that President Bashar Assad and his family’s ruling of nearly 50 years has finally come to an end.

“It’s a big thing for a non-government group to taken control of the capital — this is major,” he said. “We’ve dreamt of this government being overthrown years ago.”

Nour is also feeling the impact.

“I’m very happy to see the government change after 50-54 years. Those weren’t good years for the people of Syria," he said.

Although the Bari family is relieved that the Assad regime has collapsed, they worry for their country’s future.

“It’s a very happy moment, but then once you settle down a little bit, you start seeing some images of people shooting those who are celebrating. You start worrying, you start thinking ahead, thinking forward. What’s going to happen? Who’s going to be the ruler?” Sam said. “Are we going to have another dictator in office?”