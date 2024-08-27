Teen dies, another in critical condition after both ejected in Vernal car accident

VERNAL, Utah — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another teen was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after both were ejected during a car accident in Vernal.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the boy and 18-year-old female were in a Honda heading westbound on State Road 40 when the car drifted across the center divide and into eastbound traffic.

After crossing over into oncoming traffic, the Honda crashed into a metal barrier, sending the car rolling down an embankment, ejecting both teens.

According to witnesses, the Honda had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Although the boy died at the scene, the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.