Teen suffers broken femur from falling boulder in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A teenager was severely injured by a falling boulder Friday night in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Friday around 7 p.m. in the Red Ledges area of Diamond Fork. They said a large boulder fell, breaking the boy's femur.

Utah County search and rescue volunteers responded, along with the Spanish Fork first responders and the Utah Department of Safety's helicopter. After a three-hour rescue process, the 16-year-old from Provo was taken to the Utah Valley Hospital via ambulance. He is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Utah County Sheriff's Office

According to the National Library of Medicine, the femur (thigh bone) is the longest, heaviest and strongest bone in the human body.

The sheriff's office shared an X-ray image of the broken bone, in which it appeared to be completely broken in half.