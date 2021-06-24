Tense bodycam video shows police shooting Pioneer Park suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police released dramatic bodycam video Thursday that shows what lead up to the deadly shooting in Pioneer Park earlier this month.

On the morning of June 10, police were called to the park after witnesses said a man had stabbed a woman. While treating the woman, a man holding a knife and acting aggressively approached the scene.

WARNING: The uncensored video below contains violent images that may not be suitable for all ages.

Pioneer Park Bodycam Video

In the bodycam video, two officers can be heard telling the man to put down the knife. Instead, the man sprints toward one of the officers, leading both to open fire and shooting the suspect.

With the man still alive on the ground, police continue to order him to put down the knife, which he eventually does. Officers then attempt to aid the man, asking where he had been hit while placing him in handcuffs.

The officers plead with the man, saying they want to help, but the suspect remains unresponsive.

With the suspect still breathing, video shows paramedics arriving to help and the officers being escorted from the scene.

The suspect later died at the park from his injuries.

Later that day, officials praised the officers for doing their jobs and protecting the community.

"The officers placed themselves in an extremely dangerous situation where they were forced to make a split-second decision," said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. "They made a decision to protect the community, their brothers and and sisters of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, and themselves."

"I truly believe that the actions taken by these officers today saved lives."