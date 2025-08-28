'They're not alone;' Cops from across US travel to Utah to help ease pain of fellow officers

LOGAN, Utah — While hundreds of police officers traveled from across the state to pay their respects at the funeral of Tremonton officer Eric Estrada on Thursday, a few traveled a little farther to lend a hand.

"Some of the officers have never experienced loss just because of it being such a small community. Nothing ever happens here. When it does, it's devastating, because it's not supposed to happen in a small town," said Det. Scott Bazan with the Dallas Police Department.

Unfortunately, Estrada's funeral isn’t the first time Bazan has seen an officer laid to rest/

"I've been on for a while, so... I've seen a lot in my career, especially in crime scenes, having seen quite a bit," he shared.

The 28-year law enforcement veteran traveled a long way to do what he could for those mourning Estrada and Sgt. Lee Sorensen.

"Some of these smaller departments, they haven't had a death in several years, decades, maybe even generations," Bazan said.

Bazan was joined by Dallas colleague, Officer Matthew Henrey.

'We've all been in that position, especially our department," Henrey explained. "So we want to be able to, you know, say, hey, we've been there. We know what you're going through."

Detectives Chiquitutto and Cutaia from the New York Police Department traveled even further than their Texas compatriots.

"I see it as why not? You know, it's very important that the families know we're here for them," said Cutaia.

"We all feel what they're going through," added Chiquitutto.

The officers who came from across the country are all part of the Brotherhood for the Fallen, volunteering to come to funerals no matter the department.

"You know, personally, it is rewarding and it's fulfilling," explained Fort Worth Police Department Ofc. James Ramsel.

"As far as when you raise your hand and swear to get on a job, it comes with it," said Chiquitutto.

The group provides monetary and emotional support for the families of fallen officers, but also emotional support for the officers themselves.

"If I could use that experience to help somebody, sometimes that's all they might need," said Bazan. "They might be lost in their thoughts. You're lost in their emotions, and it's like, 'Dude, I've been there.'"

And while they might not have known Officer Estrada, they will stand arm and arm until the end as one

"It's okay to cry," Bazan shared. "You know, you could put your guard down with us, because you know we'll help you get through it. They're not alone. We're not alone at all."