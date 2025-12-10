‘Simply not true’: Utah man’s attorney says DHS defamed him using sealed juvenile records

On Monday, FOX 13 News reported on Jair Celis, a Utah man who was detained by ICE agents at his final green card interview, which sparked anger in many Utahns.

On Tuesday night, we learned that things took a dramatic turn with the Department of Homeland Security. The federal agency posted on X, calling Celis a child abuser and more.

Immigration attorney Adam Crayk, who is representing Celis in the case, said they are referring to something that occurred when Celis and his girlfriend were both under the age of 18. He said they had a consensual relationship issue that was resolved in juvenile court.

However, Crayk said juvenile proceedings are sealed and therefore cannot be published, especially to the public on social media.

“A kid from Utah, who's now 29, has been married, has a wife, child, doing everything the right way, has had the government commit libel because they've gone to something and used juvenile proceedings, which are not discoverable, cannot be used and are now being published, and he's been labeled as something that he's simply not, ” Crayk said.

Crayk said juvenile proceedings are not criminal in nature and that his charging documents said he has no criminal history, which should not impact his ability to get a green card.

As for what comes next, Crayk said Tuesday night that they have already asked several firms in town to join them in suing the Department of Homeland Security for libel.