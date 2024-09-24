Thousands of pounds of pet food donated to families in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers spent their day Tuesday helping to get pet food donations to Utah community members in need.

“People are facing, could be a rise in housing costs inflation, anything that could be making family budgets tighter, and having them maybe considering whether or not they can keep their beloved furry friend so that they can feed their family,” said Heidi Kannella, Communications Director for the Utah Food Bank.

The Utah Food Bank teamed up with Petsmart Charities and pet food manufacturer Alphia to donate around 8,000 pounds of food. About 30 million pet homes suffer from food insecurity, said Brad Teasley, General Manager of Alphia.

“When you look at it, it’s not just a cat or a dog,” he said. “It’s really a family member so if we can provide them safe quality food in an affordable manner it’s something that we really take pride in and then something that we really enjoy.”

The Utah Food Bank is always taking food donations for humans and for pets.