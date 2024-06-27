Watch Now
Thousands without power in Orem, Vineyard areas

Rocky Mountain Power
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 27, 2024

OREM, Utah — Over 10,000 customers are currently without power in northern Utah due to issues at multiple substations in the Orem and Vineyard areas.

As of noon, Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage affected 9,403 customers in the two cities, with another 3,200 without power in the Stansbury Park area.

The outages started just before 11 a.m.

Crews are working onsite at the substations, with the power company saying the estimated time for the return of service to be at approximately 4 p.m., although that is subject to change.

