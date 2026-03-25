2 killed after semi crashes into Corvette in Erda

ERDA, Utah — Two people inside a Chevrolet Corvette were killed Wednesday after their car was hit by a semi truck in Erda.

Watch live below as crews respond to fatal accident in Tooele County:

The Utah Highway Patrol said the Corvette was attempting to enter SR-179, also known as the Midvalley Highway, when it turned from Parachute Lane in front of the northbound semi truck, which struck the car.

Both occupants inside the Corvette were killed in the accident.

Northbound SR-179 is currently closed to all traffic, while there are additional lane restrictions on Parachute Lane.

The location of the accident was previously the site of several other incidents, which prompted the Utah Department of Transportation to implement changes to the roadways in the area in 2021.