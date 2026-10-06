After fighting wildfires, Utah firefighter now battling cancer

VERNON, Utah — After moving to Utah to fulfill a dream of becoming a firefighter, Ryan Reyna took part this summer in battling some of the state's worst wildfires in one of its worst seasons.

Now, the 22-year-old Reyna is in another, tougher fight after learning he has cancer.

Reyna finished the Tooele County Fire Academy after arriving in Utah, and joined the Vernon Fire Department just ahead of the devastating fire season when hundreds of thousands of acres burned across the state.

A GoFundMe set up to raise funds for Reyna's treatment shared how he learned he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma following a required physical where tests and biopsies showed a significantly elevated white blood cell count.

Utah wildfires have run up a $216 million tab so far this season:

Utah wildfires have run up a $216 million tab so far this season

Reyna is currently receiving care at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

"This has been an emotional roller coaster for Ryan and those who love him," the GoFundMe said. "Thankfully, he has an incredible support system surrounding him, including his family and his fire family in Utah.

"Everyone is doing everything they can to support Ryan as he takes this journey one day at a time."

Because of his move from California to Utah, his current situation has created additional expenses for Reyna and his family, which is why the GoFundMe page was created.