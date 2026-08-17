Animals removed from Tooele County petting zoo over neglect concerns

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Dozens of animals have been removed from a Tooele County petting zoo after reports of animal neglect, with at least two people now facing charges following an investigation.

The Utah State Veterinarian's Office removed ponies, sheep, chickens, ducks and other animals from Ivie Acres Farms in Grantsville on Thursday. After their removal, the animals were brought to local rescue organizations.

As of Monday, multiple animal cruelty charges have been filed against Steven Glen Ivie, 74, and Stacey Ann Newman, 49.

According to the charges, Ivie and Newman either allegedly killed several animals without permission to do so or failed to provide them with necessary food, water, care, or shelter between July 7 and August 13.