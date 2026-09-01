Grantsville family raises concerns after hunters ask to hunt deer on their property

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — As Utah's fall archery season gets underway, one Grantsville family said they've been surprised by a growing interest in the deer that frequently visit their property.

JoAnn Orr reached out to FOX 13 News after hunters began knocking on her and her family's door asking for permission to harvest deer on the family-owned land within Grantsville city limits.

The property has been in Orr's family for generations and remains a place filled with memories and wildlife.

"This was my father’s, father's field that he bought when he was just a young man," Orr said. "This is like a happy place for me. Just a great place to be."

For Orr, her nephew Tristen Shepherd, and their family, the deer that roam through the field have become familiar neighbors.

"A couple months ago there used to be like five or four every time they would come, but now there's only like two or three," Shepherd said.

Hunters urged to check for closures after group intrudes on active wildfire site:

Hunters urged to check for closures after group intrudes on active wildfire site

But recent visits from hunters seeking access to the property raised questions about what hunting activity is allowed within city limits.

"We have had people coming to our door asking if they can come into the property and harvest a deer and that just didn't feel right to me," Orr said. "I've been a hunter in the past. I just think there's a time and a place."

According to Grantsville City Code, it is generally unlawful to discharge a weapon, including a bow and arrow, within city limits. However, the ordinance includes an exception for legal seasonal hunting authorized by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Grantsville Police told FOX 13 News that hunting under those circumstances has been allowed in the past when hunters obtain permission from the property owner.

Mike Wardle, the DWR's Big Game Coordinator, said hunting remains an important wildlife management tool, but safety is a top priority.

"Hunting is an important management tool for us," Wardle said. "We want to make sure recreationists are doing it safely. We don't want people discharging high-power rifles in the middle of a city."

Wardle noted that state regulations prohibit the discharge of a firearm within 600 feet of a building. However, a bow and arrow is not considered a firearm under that regulation.

He emphasized that hunters should also consider the impact of their actions on nearby residents.

"We do support fair chase hunting and ethical hunting," Wardle said. "We want our hunters to be aware of their impact on their neighbors. Especially in a town setting, you really need to be careful."

For Orr and her family, the message is simple, their property is not open for hunting.

"I have too many good memories to want to do something like that," Orr said. "I'd rather have it as a sport than just a deer lying in a field."

While only a couple of deer are frequenting the field these days, the family hopes more of their four-legged visitors return soon.