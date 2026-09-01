Father charged with giving gun to son ahead of Kearns funeral shooting appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of giving his teenage son the gun used in a deadly shooting outside a Kearns funeral service made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Appearing remotely from an isolated area in the Salt Lake County Jail, Afuhia Masiu Manatau answered, "I'm good, how are you, your honor?" when welcomed to the brief hearing by the judge. Seconds later, the judge scheduled Manatau's detention hearing and scheduling conference in front of Judge Patrick Corum on Sept. 11.

"That will be your next court date," the judge ended. "Good luck to you."

Manatau was charged with first-degree murder following the August 17 incident in which his 17-year-old son, Taitusi Kai Manatau, allegedly shot and killed Vilisoni Angilau. Manatau is accused of giving his son the gun that was used following an altercation between the two teenagers outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center.

Teen suspect, father charged with murder in fatal Kearns funeral shooting:

Teen suspect, father charged with murder in fatal Kearns funeral shooting

Angilau's twin brother was able to grab the gun after the original shooting, and used it to shoot and injure Taitusi. Angilau's brother was then struck by the same gun after Taitusi or Afuhia regained possession of the firearm.

Afuhia and two others later loaded Taitusi into a minivan and sped away from the scene, only to be stopped blocks away.

Taitusi and Angilau's twin brother were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Along with murder, Afuhia Manatau was also charged with multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm, assault, and obstruction of justice. Taitusi Manatau was charged with murder, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and one count of obstruction of justice.