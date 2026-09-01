21 confirmed cases in Salmonella outbreak in Cache, Box Elder counties

LOGAN, Utah — At least 21 cases of Salmonella have been confirmed during an outbreak of the bacterial infection in Cache and Box Elder counties.

In an alert shared Tuesday, the Bear River Health Department said it is investigating the source of the illness and "taking steps to limit further spread." The agency did not share information on where in the counties the cases were located or when they began to appear.

People can become infected with Salmonella through the consumption of contaminated food or water, or via contact with infected animals. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness and spread from person to person if an infected individual does not wash their hands properly.

Symptoms of Salmonella can begin as quickly as 6 hours after infection and include the following:



Diarrhea, which may sometimes be bloody

Fever

Stomach or abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Although most recover from a Salmonella infection within days, it can cause more serious illness in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the health department.

To avoid a Salmonella infection, people should wash their hands with soap and water after using the restroom, changing diapers, handling animals or their food, and before preparing or eating food.