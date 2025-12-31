Holidays marked by heartbreak for Tooele family after fatal Wyoming construction accident

TOOELE, Utah — It’s the time of year people tend to celebrate, but for one Tooele family, the season isn’t shining as bright as they hoped it would.

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s Christmas time,” Alison Fesolai said. "It feels kind of heavy right now.”

Alison Fesolai said her husband, Morris Fesolai, was working in Wyoming on Dec. 22 at a construction site when a beam fell on top of him. She said he died from his injuries.

Right now, they’re taking everything one step at a time. They were able to bring Morris home on Saturday. Alison’s sister, Sarah Camp, said they took a Southwest flight from Wyoming back to Utah. Camp said the flight attendants and pilots allowed them to properly see Morris when they got off the plane.

As they continue to mourn this loss, Camp said there are still some unanswered questions.

“The only thing that we do know is no one witnessed what happened. They heard the beam fall and found him underneath it,” Camp said. "Are there answers there? What happened? Could it have been prevented? Are there things that can make sure this never happens again?"

FOX 13 News reached out to Omega Morgan, the company that owns Intermountain Rigging and Heavy Haul (IRH) in Salt Lake City. Morris was working for IRH when he died.

A statement from IRH read:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"The company promptly reported the incident and is fully cooperating with OSHA, which is currently reviewing the matter. That process is ongoing.

"Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. Safety remains a core priority for our company."

FOX 13 also reached out to Wyoming OSHA to find out more about the ongoing investigation, but we have not heard back.

Camp said Morris usually came home on Fridays, but they had decided to push through the weekend to try to finish the project they were working on before Christmas.

While navigating the holidays hasn’t been easy without Morris, his wife is looking back at their best memories over the years.

“He was always laughing and in a good mood. He made everyone feel like they were number one,” Alison said of Morris.

Camp started a GoFundMe for the Fesolais and their three daughters. She said Morris was the primary source of income for their household. As they prepare for funeral services, they’re looking to the community for help.

Alison said the support she’s already had from the community has helped fill their home with that same love.

“We wouldn’t be able to get through this without the love and support,” she said. "The people who have reached out and came and sat with us, been with us, it’s really helped to move things forward and have that peace of mind that we can put him to rest and give him the proper service and burial that he deserves.”