Multiple crashes force shutdown of I-15 and I-80 in Salt Lake Valley

TOOELE, Utah — Multiple crashes forced shutdowns of both Interstate 15 and Interstate 80 in the Salt Lake Valley on Friday morning.

All westbound lanes of I-80 were closed to traffic in Tooele after an accident involving two semi trucks that jack-knifed on the highway. At least one lane was reopened as of 6:45 a.m. Eastbound lanes are at a near standstill, although traffic is flowing slowly as crews work to clear the accident.

It's not known if anyone involved in the I-80 accident has been injured.

In the Bluffdale-Draper area, all southbound lanes of I-15 were closed near 14600 South after separate crashes involving five or six vehicles. However, once the southbound lanes were reopened at 6:45 a.m., northbound lanes on I-15 at the same location were closed until 8:15 a.m.



UHP Lt. Cameron Roden offers tips for staying safe on roads during cold conditions:

UHP warns of slick roads that have caused multiple crashes

Minor injuries have been reported in the I-15 accident, and UHP is warning drivers to slow down as roads are very slick due to the storm moving through the area.

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