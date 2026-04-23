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Multiple semis crash on eastbound I-80 closing the road in Tooele County

Multiple semis crash on eastbound I-80 closing the road in Tooele County
Utah Highway Patrol UHP
Posted

Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic is blocked due to a crash involving multiple semis. Utah Highway Patrol says only one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to troopers, a semi rolled over on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 81. Another secondary crash happened when another semi failed to observe the stopped traffic and struck another semi, spilling its contents on the road.

Troopers tell FOX 13 News that some other semis were struck when the semi spilled its haul.

The only injury being reported is from the first semi's driver. The injuries are minor, and the driver wasn't taken to the hospital.

Clean up is expected to take several hours.

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